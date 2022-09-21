Two applicants who arrived in Jorabat in Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district to appear for a recruitment exam were detained by police for allegedly using false identification cards to appear for the exam.

The two applicants travelled to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp at 9th Mile in Guwahati to appear for the examination which was scheduled on September 21.

According to reports, the duo hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad but had produced fake identity cards claiming themselves as residents of Assam.

The locals caught the duo red-handed and handed them over to the Jorabat Police.

The duo confessed to using fake identity cards during the interrogation and said that they acquired the fake ID cards by paying Rs 3 lakh to brokers.