Dhubri police conducted a raid operation in the village area of Jhagrarpar P-lll, Dhubri on Thursday morning and detained two accused along with a huge quantity of addictive contrabands.

A police team led by Bhaskar Jyoti Nath, I/c College TOP conducted the raid in Jhagrarpar area and detained Abdul Monnaf (29) in connection with drugs peddling. During the interrogation Monnaf disclosure that an amount of addictive contraband tablets being stored in the resident of Jamir Hussain (32) at Jhagrarpar P-l.

In this regard, police conducted another raid operation in Jamir Hussain's residence which was fully under CCTV surveillance, police on doubt siezed a mobile, laptop and CCTV set-up along with a huge quantity of pyeevon spas 1146 and nitrosun10 18 pieces from Jamir's residence.

Later, the police brought both the accused with the recovered addictive contraband tablets to Dhubri Sadar Police Station and a case been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and further investigation is underway informed Bhaskar Jyoti Nath, I/c College Town Out Post Dhubri.