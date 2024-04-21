In a disturbing development, police have collected items including mobile phones and dustbins from the spot where a police officer was brutally assaulted at Basistha Police Station in Guwahati, Assam. Additionally, actress Korobi Sharma and Mayuri Gautam have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The assault occurred following a confrontation between the officer, identified as Pradeep Basumatary, and individuals at a local bar named ECHO. Initial reports suggest that Basumatary had responded to complaints about recurring altercations at the bar. A verbal exchange escalated into physical violence, resulting in Basumatary being subjected to a vicious assault. Miscreants even attempted to set him on fire by dousing him in diesel.

The incident, which took place in the early hours of April 21, has sent shockwaves through the community, shedding light on the dangers faced by law enforcement officers in the line of duty.

Following the assault, two individuals, including the bar owner, have been apprehended. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack and to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.