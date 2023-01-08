Two picnickers were killed and 11 others were injured in an accident in Assam's Karimganj district on Sunday, January 8, according to a police officer. According to the officer, the picnic party's vehicle crashed into a ditch in the Ratabari region on Saturday evening.

A group of youths had gone on a picnic at Katlicherra in the neighbouring Hailakandi region when heir vehicle got involved in an accident while returning back.

According to the source. the deceased have been identified as Aftab Uddin Laskar and Biswajit Lohar, residents of the Kathlisera Sourangi area of Hailakandi district.

“There were 13 people on board. We were going to the Chatasera Prafulla Bagan region of Hailakandi. The car lost control on the steepest peaks of the hill and slid off the road before reaching the picnic location”, a picnicker said.

“The injured were brought to a small hospital in Katlicherra before being transferred to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH)”, he added.

The official stated that the rescue effort was carried out with the assistance of locals by a police squad from the neighbouring Ratabari police station.

Sources claimed that the picnickers were coming from Kathlishera in Hailakandi's Chatasera Prafulla Bagan area.

Before reaching the picnic spot, the vehicle lost control of the highest slopes of the hill and fell off the road.

Earlier on December 25, the group of picnickers from Raha, Namgaon, had arrived at Amsoi Shiva Kunda, a famous picnic spot, where a herd of wild elephants descended from the Shiva Kunda hills and attacked the group.

One of the members of the group was trampled to death, while others managed to escape unhurt. The deceased has been identified as Nipul Bordoloi of Namgaon.