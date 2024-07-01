Two elderly individuals tragically lost their lives in Goalpara district, Assam, after being attacked by a wild elephant on Sunday night. The victims, Ilawati Rabha (56) and Gunj Rabha (70), were fatally trampled by an elephant in the Lakhipur area. The tusker had entered the village, likely in search of food.

Ilawati Rabha lived in Lakhipur, while Gunj Rabha, originally from Meghalaya, had made the village his home.

Local authorities swiftly responded to the scene upon receiving the report, recovering the bodies for post-mortem examination. This unfortunate event underscores the ongoing challenge of human-wildlife conflict in the region, particularly as elephants increasingly encroach into populated areas in search of sustenance.

Fortunately, another family narrowly escaped harm when they were trapped inside their house as the elephant attempted to break in. The quick response from local residents eventually drove the elephants out of the village after a prolonged effort.

This incident echoes a similar tragedy last month in Nagaon district, where Rabi Deuri lost his life in an elephant attack in Kundoli village. Such encounters continue to highlight the urgent need for effective wildlife management and heightened community awareness to mitigate human-elephant conflicts in Assam.