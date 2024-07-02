Assam: 2 labourers found dead in Patkai Hills in Margherita, probe on
The bodies of two labourers were discovered in the Patkai hills, causing alarm among locals. Authorities have begun an investigation to determine their identities and the cause of death.
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Two Dead in Patkai Hills
Bodies of two labourers were discovered by locals in the Patkai hills area of Assam's Margherita on the evening of July 1. The victims were shifted to Margherita Civil Hospital for examination and other procedures.
However, the doctors pronounced them brought dead.
Later in the night, the bodies were transferred to Margherita police station in two ambulances.
The police have initiated an investigation to determine the identities of the victims and the reasons behind their deaths.
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