Two people were injured in a rhino attack at the Kaziranga National Park on November 26.

As per sources, a forest worker along with a labourer was injured in the attack. The injured persons have been identified as Binod Saro and Jibo Saro.

The incident occurred at Borbeel in the Kohora forest range of the national park.

The rhino attacked the duo while they were indulging in repairing works of a damaged road in the national park.

Meanwhile, the duo has been admitted to the Kohora Civil Hospital for further treatment.

It is learnt that the duo was attacked by the rhino while repairing work was been carried out in the Kahora forest area of the park this evening, November 26.

Meanwhile, the forest department rescued the injured and first admitted them to a hospital in Kahora and sent them back to Jorhat for better treatment.

Earlier in June, a woman was severely injured in a rhino attack near Hatikhuli Tea Estate situated on the periphery of Kaziranga National Park Assam. The victim was identified as Priya Chora.

Soon after the incident, the girl was taken to the hospital for better treatment.

It should be mentioned that the rhino left the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) about two months ago and is still roaming around the area.

A forest department employee named Moheshwar Hazarika was killed in a rhino assault inside the Kaziranga National Park in a similar occurrence in January 2021.