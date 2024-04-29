Jorhat Police on April 29 apprehended 2 persons on charges of extorting money from businessmen in Meleng Kapradhara.

As per preliminary reports, the arrested persons are suspected to be part of a 'Lahon Gang' who have been terrorizing locals as well as businessmen and extorting money in the name of 'goonda tax'.

The victim, a businessman named Pulin Mahanta from Gadmur MCA No. 2 Balu Mahal, filed a written complaint with the police following which the police sprung into action and initiated an investigation into the incident, thus arresting two persons of the alleged gang.

According to Mahanta's complaint, he had entered into an agreement to supply soil to a businessman in Melang Kapradhara. As per the agreement, Mahanta sent his employee with four dumpers and a JCB to fulfill the contract. However, while conducting the excavation work, the situation took a dire turn when a group of individuals arrived at the site in a Bolero vehicle.

These individuals, identifying themselves as Dinmani, Deepjyoti Chetia, Babul Gogoi, Mithu Bora, and Papu, with Papu claiming to be the nephew of the notorious criminal Babu Lahon, allegedly brandished a pistol and demanded a "goonda tax" for allowing the excavation work to proceed. Papu, using the mobile phone of Mahanta's employee, contacted Mahanta and demanded an initial payment of Rs 5 lakh, along with Rs 300 for each dumper.

Upon Mahanta's refusal to comply with their demands, the group halted the excavation work and confiscated the JCB along with the four dumpers. Subsequently, Mahanta lodged an FIR at the Bhogdoi police station, prompting police intervention.

Following the FIR, a police team arrived at the scene in the evening and managed to recover the confiscated vehicles. The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the district, highlighting the grave implications of extortion and intimidation by criminal elements.

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