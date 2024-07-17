Two suspected robbers, identified as Asan Ali and Zahidul Islam, were injured during police encounter after the duo were shot at while attempting to flee from Agia police custody on July 17.

Asan Ali, who was Ashok Goel's driver, and Zahidul Islam, who drove for the gang of robbers, are both implicated in the murder of businessman Ashok Goel.

The police shot the suspects as they tried to escape custody, ensuring they remain in detention for further investigation.

Also read: Assam police arrest one accused in Goalpara businessman murder case

Goel was shot dead on July 14 night while travelling with his son on the Kalyanpur-Goalpara road in Sholmari, Goalpara district. According to police sources, a group of miscreants ambushed and fired at Goel from a distance.

Investigators believe that a total of four individuals were involved in Goel's murder. While Islam, identified as the gang's driver, is now in custody, the three main suspects are reportedly hiding outside Assam, possibly in neighbouring Meghalaya.

Authorities are currently interrogating Islam at Goalpara Sadar police station, hoping to gather more information about the other suspects and the motive behind the attack.