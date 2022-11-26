At least two students were injured on November 26 after a school bus skidded off the road and fell into a paddy field in Assam's Bokakhat.

The school bus which belonged to Aarohan Academy in Bokakhat was on its way to school with students and skidded off the road in Kamargaon.

As per locals and eyewitnesses, the driver of the school bus while trying to save a collision with a tractor which was coming from the opposite direction, lost its control and fell into a paddy field.

“I was on my way to my paddy field. And then, I saw a speeding tractor coming toward the school bus. There was a turning on the road. The driver while trying to manoeuvre lost control and fell into the paddy field. The tractor is at fault since it was at high speed and this is not a road for a speeding vehicle.” said an eyewitness who witnessed the accident.

Upon receiving the information, Kamargaon Police reached the spot and sent the two injured students to a local hospital.

“We were inside the bus and suddenly a tractor came out of nowhere. The driver saved us from a major incident. Two of our friends are injured and police have taken them to hospital for treatment.” said a school student.

Police have also seized the speeding tractor and charged the driver with rash driving.