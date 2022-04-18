According to government data, at least 20 people have died as a result of severe storms and lightning strikes in Assam since late last month.

According to GD Tripathi, Chief Executive Officer of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 22 districts have recorded storm and lightning incidents in 80 Revenue Circles encompassing 1,410 villages, affecting 95,239 persons in the last three days (i.e. from April 14, 2022).

"Total of 20 deaths have been reported during this season due to storms and lightning, of which 19 deaths were reported in April (till April 17) and one in the last week of March.

Notably, an ex-gratia payment has been started and will be finished soon for the next of kin of dead victims.