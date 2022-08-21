In a tragic incident, over 20 people got hospitalized after the Janmashtami celebration on Sunday, in a suspected case of food poisoning in Assam’s Bokakhat district. The incident took place at Agoratoli village.

The affected people which included children as well were rushed to the Bokakhat Swahid Kamalamari Civil Hospital after they displayed symptoms of food poisoning, including vomiting and giddiness.

The residents of the village had attended the celebration of Krishna Janmashtami on Saturday and consumed the ‘prasad’ which resulted in the alleged food poisoning.

“We arranged a small gathering to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami. But I don't know what went wrong. Since morning, people are facing dizziness and bouts of vomiting, loose motions, etc. The doctor is examining the patients”, an event organizer stated.

“We're seeing some improvements in the patients and they might get better within two days. At first, 20 people came to the hospital but now only 11 are hospitalized”, the doctor stated.