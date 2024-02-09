A team of Guwahati Police today recovered 20 live cattle from two vehicles near Guwahati, which were reportedly being smuggled to neighbouring Meghalaya.

During a checking at the Jorabat Link Road near Guwahati, police intercepted the two vehicles and upon checking seized 20 live cattle which had been put inside a truck and a car, and were being smuggled to Meghalaya.

Four persons were arrested on the spot for smuggling the cattle. They have been identified as Noor Mohammad, Faridul Islam, Riazuddin and Noor Hussain, all of whom hail from Nagaon district.

Meanwhile, all four persons have been taken into custody and necessary legal action is bieng initiated.