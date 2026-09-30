Assam: 20 tribal farmers receive greenhouse setups under Dharti Aaba Abhiyan

Agricultural materials, including greenhouse setups, were distributed among 20 tribal farmers from the Boko and Bargaon agricultural circles under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan on September 29 evening.

The distribution programme was held at the office of the Sub-Divisional Agricultural Officer in Boko as part of efforts to support tribal farming communities and promote agricultural development at the grassroots level.

Boko-Chhaygaon MLA Raju Mech and Boko Sub-Divisional Agricultural Officer Gautam Roy Choudhury attended the programme along with officials from the state Agriculture Department.

Agricultural materials, including greenhouse setups, were handed over to 20 tribal farmers from the Boko and Bargaon agricultural circles under the initiative.

Speaking to the media, Gautam Roy Choudhury said the programme was aimed at strengthening agricultural activities among tribal communities and ensuring that government subsidies and schemes reach eligible beneficiaries at the grassroots level.

The Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan is aimed at improving socio-economic conditions in tribal-majority areas through interventions across sectors, including agriculture and livelihoods.

According to departmental officials, the distribution programme will be expanded to other areas in subsequent phases. Similar agricultural materials are planned to be distributed among tribal farmers under the Chhaygaon and Bongaon agricultural circles.