Assam: 20-year-old Tezpur University student found dead in hostel, suicide suspected

A 20-year-old fifth-semester B.Sc student of Tezpur University was found dead inside his hostel room on the university campus on Wednesday afternoon, September 16, with police suspecting suicide.

Sonitpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Barun Purkayastha said police received information about the incident at around 1.30 pm and rushed to the university campus.

According to the police, the student was found hanging inside his hostel room, which was locked from the inside. The body was recovered and taken to Kanaklata Civil Hospital, where doctors confirmed the death. A postmortem examination was subsequently conducted.

University Registrar Chandan Goswami said the deceased was from Nagaon district and was pursuing the fifth semester of the B.Sc programme in the Integrated Chemistry department.

The student was sharing the room with another student, who had gone to classes in the morning. When the roommate returned around 1.30 pm, he found the room locked from inside and alerted others after noticing the student through the ventilator, Goswami said.

Police were immediately informed and reached the spot.

Students said the deceased had reportedly left behind a diary containing a note about his life and death. Police confirmed that a diary was recovered but said its contents could not be disclosed as the investigation was underway.

The SSP said the student's family was informed and asked to come to Tezpur. The body was handed over to the family at around 7 pm.

“We are investigating the matter and the university authorities are cooperating with us,” Purkayastha said.

Police are expected to record statements from students and university staff familiar with the incident as part of the investigation.

The university has announced a condolence programme on campus on September 17.