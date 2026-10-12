Assam: 2,000 yaba tablets seized in Cachar, two arrested

Gumrah Police seized around 2,000 yaba tablets from a luxury car during an operation on National Highway 6 at Digharkhal in Assam’s Cachar district on October 12 and arrested two alleged drug traffickers.

The seizure was made near the old Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) gate at Digharkhal. Police reportedly recovered the tablets from a luxury vehicle bearing registration number AS-11AF-8878.

The two arrested men have been identified as Mujibur Rahman and Lokman Uddin, both reportedly residents of Katigorah in Cachar district.

According to available information, the seized tablets are estimated to be worth several lakh rupees in the illicit market.

The two accused are currently in police custody. Further details regarding the source of the consignment and its intended destination are awaited.

