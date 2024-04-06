In continued efforts against illicit drugs trafficking, Assam Police on April 6 seized 20,000 YABA tablets during a search operation in Karimganj.

Based on specific inputs, an anti narcotics operation was launched at Fakirabazar under Karimganj Police Station and 20000 YABA tablets were recovered. Additionally, two persons have been apprehended in this regard.

Earlier, a raid conducted by the Banhbari police, under the leadership of Nilotpal Saikia, the sub-divisional police officer of Salbari, targeted the cannabis trade in Chunbari, Baksa. During this operation, two individuals involved in the trade were apprehended, along with a significant amount of cannabis.

The individuals arrested in connection with the ganja trade were identified as Phoolchand Ravidas from Chunbari and Sonauddin from Elangamari. The raid took place at Phoolchand Ravidas's residence in Chunbari, where he was found in the act of selling 5 kilograms of ganja to Sonauddin when the police intervened and arrested them both.

Subsequently, the police conducted a search of Phoolchand Ravidas's residence, leading to the discovery and confiscation of an additional 692 grams of ganja. The combined total of ganja seized from Phoolchand Ravidas amounted to 5 kilograms and 692 grams.

Also read: Assam: Police busts illegal drug den in Baksa, 2 arrested