DALGAON: All 2,051 families who were encroaching government land in Garukhati protected area will now be shifted to the Dalgaon Revenue Circle, officials announced.

633 of these families will be shifted in the first phase, and the rest will be evicted in subsequent phases.

Each family will be granted one bigha of land, the local administration has said.

Meanwhile, a committee has been formed with Sameer Chaudhary, the Circle Officer of Dalgaon, as the co-ordinator.

The Dalgaon MLA Majibar Rahman has said that he will extend “full co-operation”” for the shifting of the evicted people.

Meanwhile, All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU) President Rejaul Karim Sarkar has said that although they are not against eviction, they want rehabilitation of those who were evicted.

It needs mention here that a meeting regarding the shifting of people from Garukhati to Dalgaon was held. Dalgaon MLA Majibur Rahman, Darrang DC Pranab Kumar Sarmah, sp Sushanta Bishwa Sarma were among those in attendance.

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