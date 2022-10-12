A total of 21 Researchers and faculty members from the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, including Prof. T. G. Sitharam, Director of the Institute, have been featured among the world’s top 2 per cent scientists list created by Stanford University, US.

Prof. T. G. Sitharam, Director, along with 20 other faculty members have been ranked for their research publications citations using all Scopus author profiles as of September 1, 2022, and their lifetime contribution to their specific fields of research in the list.

Congratulating the Institute’s faculty members for their scientific contribution, Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “This recognition of several faculty in the world’s top 2 per cent of scientists list has placed IIT Guwahati in the global map of science and has brought great pride to the Institute. I congratulate all the 21 scientists and their hard work and commitment to furthering Science.”

Notably, scientists are classified into 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields. The selection is based on the top 100,000 scientists by c-score (with and without self-citations) or a percentile rank of 2 per cent or above in the sub-field.

As many as 195,605 scientists are included in the career-long database and 200,409 scientists are included in the single recent year dataset. This version (4) is based on the September 1, 2022, snapshot from Scopus, updated to the end of the citation year 2021.

The IIT Guwahati faculty members featured in the Stanford University list are from various scientific fields including the Departments of Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Physics, Chemical Engineering, Biosciences and Bioengineering, Chemistry, Electrical and Electronics.

These faculty members include –

1. Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati

2. Prof. Vijay S. Moholkar, Department of Chemical Engineering

3. Prof. P. K. Giri, Department of Physics and Center for Nanotechnology

4. Prof. Mihir Kumar Pulkit, Department of Chemical Engineering

5. Prof. TharmalingamPunniyamurthy, Department of Chemistry

6. Prof. M. Groll, Visiting Professor

7. Prof. Biman B. Mandal, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering,

8. Prof. Kaustubha Mohanty, Department of Chemical Engineering

9. Prof. Somanath Majhi, Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering

10. Prof. Amarendra K.Sarma, Department of Physics

11. Prof. Jubaraj BikashBaruah, Department of Chemistry

12. Prof. Rakhesh SinghKshetrimayum, Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering

13. Prof. Rajiv Tiwari, Department of Mechanical Engineering

14. Prof. Debabrata Chakraborty, Department of Mechanical Engineering

15. Prof. Vaibhav V. Goud, Department of Chemical Engineering

16. Prof. Ujjwal K.Saha, Department of Mechanical Engineering

17. Prof. P. Muthukumar, Department of Mechanical Engineering

18. Dr Lalit M. Pandey, Associate Professor, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering

19. Dr Sanjib Ganguly, Associate Professor, Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering

20. Dr Bibhas RanjanMajhi, Associate Professor at the Department of Physics

21. Dr Ajaikumar B. Kunnumakkara, Associate Professor, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering