At least 21 people were injured, several of them critically, after a Tata Ace goods vehicle met with an accident at Barhat in Sonari, Charaideo district, Assam.

According to reports, the vehicle, which was allegedly carrying passengers in its open cargo compartment, lost control and rammed into an electric pole along the roadside.

The impact left 21 passengers injured. The injured were immediately rushed to Rajapukhuri District Civil Hospital for treatment.

Of them, 12 people, who were in critical condition, were referred to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for advanced medical care.

The accident has once again raised concerns over the practice of transporting passengers in goods vehicles and the enforcement of road safety regulations in Assam.