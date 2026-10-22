A 21-year-old woman and her nine-year-old nephew drowned in the Jiri River in Assam’s Cachar district on October 22 after the child reportedly slipped into the water while they were bathing, police said.

The incident occurred between 3 pm and 4 pm in the Baghkhal Forest Village area under Jirighat, casting a pall of gloom over the locality during the Durga Puja festivities.

The deceased have been identified as Gautami Roy, 21, and Surajit Namasudra, nine.

According to local sources, the two had gone to bathe in the river near their home when Surajit reportedly slipped and fell into the water. In an attempt to rescue her nephew, Gautami entered the river but was swept away by the strong current along with the child.

A relative who was present at the time raised an alarm, prompting local residents to rush to the spot and launch a search. The two were subsequently recovered from separate locations in the river.

Surajit was taken to the Jirighat Primary Health Centre, where doctors declared him dead. Gautami was rushed to a private hospital in Pailapool, where she was also declared dead.

Gautami was the wife of Ashok Namasudra, while Surajit was the son of Sujan Namasudra.

Police have sent both bodies to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

The deaths of the two family members during the festive season have left the Baghkhal Forest Village area in mourning.