In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Special Task Force (STF) seized 22 containers filled with heroin from Goram Market in Khanapar. The raid, conducted late last night, led to the arrest of a drug peddler named Bituraj Dali.

The STF, acting on a tip-off, raided the notorious market known for drug activities. During the operation, officers discovered the heroin concealed in 22 containers. The arrested individual, Bituraj Dali, is believed to be a key figure in the local drug trade.

This seizure marks another success in the ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking in the region. Authorities have been intensifying their operations in response to the increasing drug-related activities in and around Khanapar. The confiscated heroin is estimated to have a substantial market value, highlighting the scale of the drug trade in the area.