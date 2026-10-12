Assam: 22 drug traffickers arrested in Dibrugarh in 48 hours, Rs 1.43-crore property frozen

Assam Police have arrested 22 alleged drug traffickers and registered 13 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Dibrugarh district over the past 48 hours, a senior police officer said on October 12.

Dibrugarh Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Abhijit Dilip said raids were conducted at multiple locations across the district as part of an intensified drive against drug trafficking.

“A total of 13 cases have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in connection with the intensified drive, which will continue against drug trafficking and the narcotics network,” Dilip said.

In a significant financial crackdown, police also issued a freezing order under the NDPS Act against property worth Rs 1.43 crore allegedly acquired illegally by a drug dealer. According to police, this was the first such order issued in Dibrugarh district.

The property allegedly belongs to a couple who were recently arrested in connection with a drug seizure case in Tingkhong, police said.

Dilip said the police would continue targeting the financial assets of drug offenders and their networks as part of efforts to curb narcotics-related activities in the district.

“Financial crackdown against drug offenders and their networks will continue,” he added.