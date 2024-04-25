In a significant operation conducted by the police in Golaghat, a major drug trafficking ring was dismantled, with authorities confiscating over 200 grams of heroin and apprehending two individuals. Reports emerging in the early hours of Thursday detailed the successful crackdown on illicit narcotics trade in the region.

Led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jon Das of the crime branch of Golaghat police, the operation unfolded around 11 pm in Dergaon. Acting on intelligence regarding two suspected individuals involved in drug peddling, officials launched the operation with precision and determination.

The operation culminated in the interception of a Swift Dzire car with registration number AS 05 N 0175 near Rongamati tollgate in Dergaon. Upon conducting a thorough search of the vehicle, police uncovered 22 packets of heroin ingeniously concealed inside the bass tubes of the car's music apparatus. The total weight of the seized heroin amounted to approximately 263 grams, with an estimated street value of Rs 50 lakhs.

Subsequent to the seizure, authorities apprehended the two individuals present in the vehicle at the time of the bust. They were identified as Mohammad Ali alias Fusu and Jiskel Saad. Notably, Mohammad Ali has previously been implicated in drug trafficking activities, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

The successful operation is a significant blow to the proliferation of drug-related activities in the Golaghat district, addressing growing concerns over the menace of narcotics trade in the region. It underscores the commitment of law enforcement agencies to combat the illicit drug trade and uphold public safety and security.

As investigations continue into the dismantled drug trafficking ring, authorities remain vigilant in their efforts to curb the spread of narcotics and protect communities from the detrimental effects of drug abuse and addiction.