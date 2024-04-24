Shock and fear grip Pakhamara village under Barbari police station in Baksa following a gruesome murder that claimed the life of 22-year-old Ramani Baishya, son of Dilip Baishya.

The incident, perpetrated by unidentified miscreants, also left another youth, 22-year-old Rakesh Lahari, son of Khamene Lahari, critically injured.

According to preliminary reports, the assailants stabbed Ramani Baishya to death in a chilling attack that has left the community reeling. Rakesh Lahari sustained serious injuries in the assault, prompting urgent medical attention.

The motive behind the brutal attack remains shrouded in mystery, leaving locals bewildered and anxious for answers. As the community grapples with shock and grief, law enforcement authorities have swiftly launched an investigation into the heinous crime.

Efforts to apprehend the perpetrators and uncover the circumstances surrounding the targeted violence are underway, with police resources mobilized to bring those responsible to justice. Meanwhile, Rakesh Lahari has been rushed to Nalbari for advanced medical treatment, while Ramani Baishya was pronounced dead upon arrival at The Musalpur Civil Hospital.