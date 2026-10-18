Assam: 22-year-old man held under POCSO act over alleged offences against minor

A 22-year-old man has been apprehended by Assam Police under the jurisdiction of Hatigaon Police Station in connection with a case involving alleged sexual offences against a minor and the circulation of objectionable content on social media.

The accused, identified as Saiful Islam, a resident of Golakganj, was apprehended in connection with Case No. 239/2026, registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

According to the police, the case was registered following a complaint alleging sexual offences against a minor and the sharing of objectionable content on social media.

Legal proceedings have been initiated in connection with the case. Further details regarding the investigation were not immediately available.