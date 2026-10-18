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Assam: 22-year-old man held under POCSO act over alleged offences against minor

Assam: 22-year-old man held under POCSO act over alleged offences against minor

A 22-year-old man has been apprehended by Assam Police under the jurisdiction of Hatigaon Police Station in connection with a case involving alleged sexual offences against a minor and the circulation of objectionable content on social media.

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Assam: 22-year-old man held under POCSO act over alleged offences against minor

A 22-year-old man has been apprehended by Assam Police under the jurisdiction of Hatigaon Police Station in connection with a case involving alleged sexual offences against a minor and the circulation of objectionable content on social media.

The accused, identified as Saiful Islam, a resident of Golakganj, was apprehended in connection with Case No. 239/2026, registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

According to the police, the case was registered following a complaint alleging sexual offences against a minor and the sharing of objectionable content on social media.

Legal proceedings have been initiated in connection with the case. Further details regarding the investigation were not immediately available.

Edited By: Nandita Borah
Published On: Oct 18, 2026
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