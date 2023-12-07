Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conferred Literary Award and Pension to 23 eminent litterateurs of the state on the occasion of Sahitya Akademi award winner Homen Borgohain's birth anniversary.

The awards were conferred to the litterateurs in a function organized by the Higher Education department of the state government.

The state government has been honouring litterateurs of different languages from different parts of the state every year who have been enriching the literary field of Assam with creative discussions.

"I was present at this solemn function held at the Chief Minister's Office Auditorium at Janata Bhavan along with fellow Minister Hon'ble Mr. Jayanta Malla Baruah, Hon'ble Education Advisor Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta. On this special day, I am happy to felicitate the eminent litterateurs with the initiative of the Department of Higher Education and I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the awardees", wrote Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu on platform X.

The 23 litterateurs who recievedm the honour are: -

1. Sitaram Basumatary, Sahitya Academy Award Winner from Baksa

2. Jaya Deb, Senior Bengali Author from Cachar district

3. Champa Lal Sinha, Senior Bishnupriya-Author from Cachar district

4. Bagen Gogoi, Author and History writer from Dhemaji

5. Anupama Naiding, Senior Author, Dimasa Language from Dima Hasao

6. Dr. Paritosh Chakkravorty, Author, Researcher from Goalpara

7. Dr. Malina Rabha, Author, Researcher from Goalpara

8. Jhoola Sharma, Author of Mythology from Golaghat

9. Cheniram Gogoi, Noted poet from Golaghat

10. Dr. Malini, Author of Mythology and Ramayani, Sahitya from Jorhat

11. Dr. Akon Chandra Saikia, Senior Writer from Jorhat

12. Binanda Sarmah Puzari, Senior Author from Jorhat

13. Railakshmi Khound, Senior Writer from Kamrup Metro

14. Anil Kumar Boruah, Veteran Writer and Translator from Kamrup Metro

15. Dr. Nandita Devi, Prakashan Parishad Sahitya Bota winner from Kamrup Metro

16. Jayanta Madhab Bora, Sahitya Akademi Award winner

17. Renuka Biswas, Noted Bengali writer from Kamrup Metro

18. Pratima Nandi Narzaree, Sahitya Akademi Award winner from Kokrajhar

19. Bijoy Rabi Das, Noted poet from Tea Garden community from Sivasagar

20. Dilip Kumar Barah, Childen Literator from Sonitpur

21. Gyan Bahadur Kshetri, Nepali writer, Noted author from Sonitpur

22. Sumitra Goswami, Senior Poet from Kamrup Metro

23. Mohan Sonowal, writer and educationist from Dibrugarh

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