A squad of Dhubri Police on August 11 arrested an absconding individual for raping and impregnating a 12-year-old girl in the Bidyapara Bhatigaon area.

According to sources, The girl's parents filed a police report at the Dhubri police station accusing Asif Sheikh, also known as Dipu of rape and pregnancy.

In the name of Arabic education, Asif Sheikh took the 12-year-old girl to her house for about two months and engaged in the heinous and cruel behaviour of rape.

Asif Sheikh alias Dipu remained at large after the women committee created a commotion in front of the youth's home in response to the minor's parents contacting Nikhil Bharat Mahila Samity.

Based on a tip-off, a police team led by Safiqul Hussain, the in-charge officer of AMCo Road Bazar Town Out Post police station in Dhubri, managed to nab Asif Sheikh from Beguntali under Gauripur police station area.

Asif Sheikh, also known as Dipu(24), a resident of Bidyapara Bhatigaon in Dhubri has been arrested in relation to the Pocso Act case that was previously reported by the victim's father.

It should be mentioned that Dhubri police registered a case under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, R/W Section 4 of the Pocso Act for further investigation.