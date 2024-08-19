The 24th Martyr's Day of Subungthini Thandwi Bineshwar Brahma, the former president of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS) and a key figure in the inclusion of the Bodo language in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, was observed on Monday with a series of day-long programs. Brahma lost his life on this day in 2000 after being assassinated at his residence in Bhetapara, Guwahati, allegedly due to his efforts to promote the adoption of the Bodo language script.

The commemoration took place at Brahma's memorial site in Chandamari, Kokrajhar city, organized through a joint initiative of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha and the Bineshwar Brahma Trust.

Speaking to the media, Nilakanta Gayari, General Secretary of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha, emphasized that the Sabha will never forget the contributions and legacy of the late Bineshwar Brahma. He noted that Brahma's sacrifice for the development of the Bodo language and literature will always be remembered with deep reverence by the Bodo community.

Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro also highlighted the significance of Brahma's contributions. He remarked that the Bodo community will forever honor Brahma's leadership during challenging times and his efforts to enrich the Bodo language and literature.

In addition, Boro announced that the BTR government will provide financial assistance of two crore rupees to the Bineshwar Brahma Trust, further acknowledging Brahma's enduring impact on the community.

Assam Cabinet Minister UG Brahma, MLA Lawrence Islary, Bodo Sahitya Sabha's Present Dr Suruth Narzary, ABSU's Present Dipen Boro among other attended on the observation.