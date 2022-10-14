Assam Cabinet Minister Atul Bora on October 14 announced to launch of Swagat Satirtha Abhiyan to add 25 lakh members to Asom Gana Parishad.

On the occasion of the 38th foundation day of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), which was born with the overwhelming support of the people of Assam, AGP president, and minister Atul Bora greeted all party members as well as the people of the state.

The foundation day function was inaugurated by AGP president Atul Bora hoisting the flag. Members of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) such as Keshab Mahanta, Birendra Prasad Baishya, Kumar Dipak Das, Phani Bhusan Choudhary, Bhupen Roy, Nurul Islam, Gunindra Nath Das, Dr Taraprasad Das, Satyabrat Kalita also attended the celebration.

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President Bora paid tribute to the national martyrs while remembering the party office bearers and members who had taken the sacrifice of pushing the regional party ahead.

Bora also declared to change the name of Asom Jatiya Dal to Bhuyan Trust Dol. Calling the Asom Gana Parishad the only regional political party in Assam, he called for strengthening the AGP.

Calling the Asom Gana Parishad the only regional political party in Assam, he called for strengthening the AGP. He even said regionalism would be strengthened if the AGP was strong and the interests of Assam would be protected.

He also said that Congress would be uprooted from the soil of Assam in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. AGP will also attempt to regain the constituencies it does not hold.