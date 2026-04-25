Assam: 25-year-old Bihu dancer dies after vehicle carrying dance troupe crashes into trailer in Tamulpur

A 25-year-old Bihu dancer died and eleven others were injured in a late-night road accident at Naokata along the Tamulpur–Nagrijuli road in Assam’s Tamulpur district.

The accident occurred when a traveller carrying members of the ‘Bhaskarjyoti Bihu Husori Team’ from Haribhanga in Nalbari was travelling to Bangalipara in Tamulpur to perform as part of ongoing Rongali Bihu celebrations. The vehicle reportedly collided head-on with a speeding trailer bearing registration number PB 03 AP 6681 that was coming from the opposite direction.

The deceased has been identified as Nishamani Haloi, a resident of Niz Jhargaon in Tamulpur district, who died at the scene of the accident.

Police said the Traveller, bearing registration number AS-25-DC-5893, was carrying thirty members of the Bihu troupe at the time of the collision.

Those injured in the accident include Arun Medhi, Bidyut Das, Jagat Ray, driver Pankaj Baishya, Ankita Das, Ratan Kalita, Nitu Baruah, Shivani Baruah, Kabyashree Saruwa and Dibakar Moran. Five of the injured were reported to be in critical condition and were referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment.

The incident has cast a shadow over Bihu celebrations in the region, with local residents expressing grief over the loss of the young performer. Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances leading to the collision.