Assam: 25-year-old woman found dead in Hatigaon flat, husband suspected of murder

A 25-year-old woman was found dead inside a rented flat in Basisthapur Bylane in Guwahati’s Hatigaon area on Sunday, September 6 with police suspecting that she may have been murdered.

The deceased has been identified as Riya Talukdar Goswami. Her body was recovered from a flat named Anjali Griha on the third floor after her family alerted the police. Personnel from Hatigaon Police Station reached the spot and launched an investigation.

According to preliminary information, police found the room in a disordered condition and noticed bloodstains on the floor. Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the death and are yet to establish the exact cause and sequence of events.

Riya’s husband, Ramanujan Goswami, has emerged as the prime suspect and is reportedly absconding. Police have launched a search to trace him and ascertain his whereabouts. Goswami works as an Uber driver, and the couple had been residing in the flat for around six months.

Residents of the building reportedly told police that the couple frequently had arguments. Neighbours also claimed that they heard loud disturbances from the flat on Saturday, followed by what sounded like a woman crying.

According to the residents, only Ramanujan’s voice could be heard during the disturbance and he appeared frightened and distressed at the time.

Police are collecting evidence from the flat and questioning people familiar with the couple as part of the investigation. Further details are expected to emerge as investigators establish the circumstances leading to Riya’s death and trace her husband.