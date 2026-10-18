Assam: 26-year-old junior engineer dies as car rams into parked trailer in Sivasagar

A 26-year-old junior engineer of the Assam government's Public Health Engineering Department died after the car he was driving rammed into a parked trailer at Bhatiapar in Sivasagar district late at night on October 17.

The deceased was identified as Akash Lahon, son of Pranab Lahon, a resident of Magana village in Saulakara, Konwarpur, under the jurisdiction of Jaysagar Police Station in Sivasagar.

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred when Lahon was returning home during the Durga Puja holidays. He was reportedly around three kilometres from his residence when his Maruti car collided with the rear of a trailer bearing registration number BR-28-GA-8088, which was parked along the roadside.

Personnel from Jaysagar Police Station reached the spot and rescued Lahon, who had sustained critical injuries. He was subsequently rushed to Sivasagar Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Lahon had joined the Public Health Engineering Department in 2024 and was posted at its Kaliabor division in Nagaon district. He was travelling to his hometown to spend the festive holidays with his family when the accident occurred.

The circumstances leading to the collision are yet to be fully established. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.