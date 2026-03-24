Assam: 27 candidates file nominations in Tinsukia on final day for six Assembly constituencies

The nomination process for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections concluded on a high note in the Tinsukia election district on March 23, with a total of 27 candidates filing their papers on the final day across six key constituencies. The last-minute surge in nominations has set the stage for an intense and multi-cornered electoral battle in one of Upper Assam’s politically significant regions.

According to election officials, candidates from major political parties—including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress, Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and Raijor Dal—along with several independent contenders, submitted their nomination papers on the closing day.

In the 81 No. Sadiya Assembly constituency, AJP candidate Jagadish Bhuyan entered the fray alongside independent candidates Lalit Deori, Abraham Tirkey, and Dilip Borgohain, signalling a competitive contest.

The 82 No. Doomdooma constituency witnessed a direct face-off shaping up between BJP’s Rupesh Gowala and Congress candidate Durga Bhumij, both filing their nominations on the final day.

In the 83 No. Margherita constituency, Raijor Dal candidate Rahul Chettri and JMM’s Jarnel Minz formally entered the race, adding to the contest dynamics in the coal belt region.

The 84 No. Digboi constituency saw a crowded field, with BJP candidate Suren Phukan, independent candidate Lakheswar Moran, Raijor Dal-backed independent Dulal Moran, TMC’s Jiten Nag, and JMM’s Bharat Nayak filing their nominations, indicating a likely multi-cornered contest.

Similarly, in the 85 No. Makum constituency, BJP candidate Sanjay Kishan and Congress nominee Shibnath Chetia were joined by TMC’s Dilip Moran, JMM’s Munna Karmakar, and independent candidates Padmakanta Chutia and Lakhya Jyoti Rajkhowa, further intensifying the electoral contest.

The 86 No. Tinsukia constituency recorded the highest number of nominations, with BJP’s Pulak Gogoi and Congress candidate David Phukan leading the fray. They were joined by independent candidates Jintu Bora, Bhiron Bhagat, Gobinda Jaishre, Joni Kiran Nayak, and Lalon Sahani, along with Republican Party of India candidate Izrail Nanda.

Election authorities confirmed that the scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on March 24, while candidates can withdraw their nominations until March 26. Polling across these constituencies is scheduled for April 9, with the counting of votes set for May 4