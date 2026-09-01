Assam: 27 stolen motorcycles, scooters recovered in Nagaland's Mon district

Charaideo Police, in coordination with Nagaland Police, have recovered and seized 27 motorcycles and scooters suspected to have been stolen from various districts of Upper Assam and subsequently sold in Mon district, officials said.

The recovery was made during a coordinated operation in Mon district with the support of the Superintendent of Police, Mon, and personnel of the Mon Police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the two-wheelers of different makes had been stolen from various districts of Upper Assam before being transported and sold in Mon district.

Police said the recovered vehicles would be handed over to the respective districts after verification of ownership and relevant records.

Investigators have also ascertained that more than 100 other stolen motorcycles may currently be operating in Mon district.

Further investigation and recovery operations are underway, police said.