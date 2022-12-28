A 27-year-old Assam man committed suicide and videotaped the entire incident on Facebook live, blaming his girlfriend and apologising to his family members.

The youth hailed from Cachar's Kalain neighbourhood.

As per reports, the victim's elder brother stated that the event occurred on December 27 around midnight, only minutes after his brother texted him saying he was on his way home.

"I immediately phoned the owner of the house in Silchar where my brother was renting...Before going live, he banned all family members on Facebook," the victim's brother claimed.

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"They all ran to his room, but it was too late; they spotted his dead hanging from a ceiling fan and contacted the cops," he explained.

The man said on Facebook live that his girlfriend had refused to marry him.

"I submitted a formal marriage proposal, and she declined in front of everyone. Later, her uncle approached me and threatened to murder her because of our friendship. "I'm departing this planet now so she doesn't suffer because of me," the man is believed to have remarked in the live footage.

"I apologise to my mother, uncle, aunt, sister, older brother, niece, and brother-in-law. "I love you all, but I love my girlfriend more, and I can't live without her," he says in the Facebook video.

Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police (SP), Cachar, stated that they have yet to receive an official complaint from the family; nonetheless, an inquiry into the incident has been initiated.