Assam: 27-year-old-man dies by suicide on Facebook Live in Guwahati
A 27-year-old man named Mrinmoy from Tihu died by suicide during a Facebook Live session in Guwahati's Zoo Road area.
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A 27-year-old man died by suicide during a Facebook Live session on Saturday (June 29). The incident occurred around 6 pm in Guwahati's Zoo Road area.
On receiving information, the police immediately reached the spot to recover the body of Mrinmoy.
Mrinmoy, originally from Tihu, stayed in a rented house, the police said.
Further investigation is underway.
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