As many as 2789 persons have been arrested so far and 4135 cases have been registered in connection with cases related to child marriage in Assam.

The highest number of arrests have been made in the Hojai district which stands at 216. Nagaon comes second where a total of 184 persons were arrested in child marriage cases. Dhubri stands third where a total of 183 persons have been arrested in the Assam government's crackdown against child marriage.

Dhubri has the highest number of registered cases which stands at 383. Nagaon follows Dhurbri with 255 cases registered in the police station. Kokrajhar comes next where 209 cases have been registered against persons involved in child marriage.

Also Read: Assam government forms cabinet sub-committee for rehabilitation of child marriage victims

Protests against the arrests by women activists and wives of the accused persons were also reported from Matia in the Goalpara district and Silchar in the Cachar district. They protested before a transit camp in Matia and a stadium in Silchar, which were converted to temporary jails to accommodate those arrested in child marriage cases.

Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier asserted that the drive will continue till the 2026 Assembly election.

Amid the crackdown on child marriage in the state, the Assam government has constituted a cabinet sub-committee, to finalize a Rehabilitation Policy within 15 days for child marriage.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 9.

''Today Assam Cabinet complimented @assampolice for its campaign against child marriage, and further directed it to continue with the clampdown. The Cabinet also constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee to finalize a Rehabilitation Policy within 15 days for victims of child marriage,'' the Assam CM tweeted.

The sub-committee comprises Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, and Finance Minister Ajanta Neog.

Speaking over the same, Pegu said that the committee will study the various on how to rehabilitate the girls, who got married early.

''The cabinet sub-committee has been entrusted the responsibility to find a solution, formula or package for the victim girls who had to face the negative impacts of child marriage,'' he added.