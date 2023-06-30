A landslide prompted by heavy rain swept away a section of a crucial roadway at Chamoli on Thursday (June 29), stranding 25 to 28 Kedarnath pilgrims from Assam's Nalbari.

According to reports, a section of National Highway 7, which goes to Badrinath, is blocked by debris near Chhinka in the Chamoli district.

“We were heading to Badrinath from Kedarnath when a landslide triggered by heavy rain washed away part of a key highway at Chamoli leaving all the pilgrims stranded since yesterday. We spent the entire night on the road. We are nearly 25 people or maybe more than that from Assam who have gathered here. We have nothing to eat or drink. Our conditions are extremely worrisome. I request the people of Assam willing to visit Uttarakhand to change their plans for at least a week as conditions are not suitable”, a lady remarked in a video posted by one of the stranded Assam pilgrims.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an amber rain warning for areas of Uttarakhand.

This tragedy occurred only three days after 200 people, the majority of whom were tourists, were stuck and faced a 15-kilometer traffic congestion after a flash flood and landslides closed the national route between Mandi and Kullu in nearby Himachal Pradesh.