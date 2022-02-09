GUWAHATI: In the affidavit filed in connection with a PIL, the Assam government informed the court that 28 people have been killed and 73 others injured in police action from May 10 last year, when Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed charge, till January 28 this year.

Amid accusations of high-handedness, the Assam government on February 7 filed the "detailed affidavit", a copy of which is available with PTI, as sought by the Gauhati High Court, which on Tuesday deferred the hearing of the PIL related to the encounters till February 10.

"Due process of law and procedure established by law, including the guidelines issued by the NHRC, are being complied with by the district police," Home & Political Department Additional Secretary Ashim Kumar Bhattacharyya said in the affidavit.

He said that as per the directions of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the six-monthly "return" is also being regularly submitted and the last such report was submitted by the Assam Police on September 2 last year.

Earlier, the petitioner had filed a complaint over the alleged fake encounters with the NHRC on July 10.

The NHRC, in November last year, transferred the case to the AHRC, which had also taken suo motu action on the alleged fake encounters and asked for a report from the Assam government.

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