Based on an input a raid was conducted in Guwahati's VIP Road, Borbari, Magzine under Noomati PS Jurisdiction by Specail Task Force (STF), Assam this evening

(01.03.24) and apprehended one habitual drug peddler.

The team apprehended a 39-year-old man during the search operation and seized 18 vials containing a total of 28.5 grams of brown sugar.

After observing all formalities the NDPS items were seized along with a mobile phone along with the accused person identified as Sunil Talukdar.



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In a major victory in the war against drugs, the Assam Rifles seized drugs worth over Rs 88 lakh in Assam's Cachar district.

The Assam Rifles seized 126 gms worth Rs 88.2 lakh from the Bagha area under Dholai Police Station in Cachar District on February 25.



Based on credible information, a joint operation was launched by Assam Rifles and Jirighat Police Station. The team seized 126 gms of Heroin worth approx Rs 88.2 lakh and also apprehended one drug peddler.

The seized contents along with one apprehended person were handed over to the Dholai Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.