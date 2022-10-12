A 29-year-old youth has gone missing after a fight with two of his friends in Assam's Kokrajhar district, on October 12.

The fight took place at Maa Sasan Kali temple at Chaukapara Laska after the missing youth, identified as Subhash Debnath, fought with two of his friends allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Upon receiving the information of the same, a team of police reached the spot and recovered iron roads.

As per the villagers, the trio identified as Subhash Debnath, Biplab Debnath (26), and Abhijeet Debnath (21) allegedly consumed alcohol as well as marijuana before indulging in the fight.

''Under the influence of alcohol, they beat each other over some issues and since then Subhash Debnath, a resident of Chaukapara is missing,'' the villagers said.

However, the family members have accused Biplab Debnath and Abhijeet Debnath of murdering Subhash Debnath.

Meanwhile, police along with SDRF have launched a search operation to find the missing youth and are scanning forest areas as well as rivers. However, so far, no success has been achieved in this regard.