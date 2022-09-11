Assam: 2.97kg heroin seized in Kokrajhar, 2 arrested
Assam Police seized 2.97 kg of heroin hidden in a four-wheeler vehicle at Simaltapur, Kokrajhar on Sunday.
Continuing its war against drug trafficking, Assam Police seized 2.97 kg of heroin hidden in a four-wheeler vehicle at Simaltapur, Kokrajhar on Sunday.
Two persons have been arrested in connection to the seizure.
Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "In a smart operation, @KokrajharPolice seized 2.97 kg Heroin hidden in a four-wheeler vehicle at Simaltapu, Kokrajhar.
Two accused, residents of a neighbouring state, have been apprehended in the process.
#AssamAgainstDrugs— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 10, 2022
In a smart operation, @KokrajharPolice seized 2.97 kg Heroin hidden in a four-wheeler vehicle at Simaltapu, Kokrajhar.
Two accused, residents of a neighbouring state, have been apprehended in the process.
Keep it up @assampolice 👏 pic.twitter.com/BtqBJRhIKe
The Assam Police has been working constantly to stop the illegal drug trade and peddling in the state, besides activating the rudder across the neighbouring states paving safe passages for the consignments to enter the Assam market
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