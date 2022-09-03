A massive eviction drive is underway in Assam’s Barchalla area, under Sonitpur district since morning 6 am on Saturday, amid heavy security in place.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Commissioner, Sonitpur, Deba Prasad Mishra said, “Already a major chunk of the jute plantations have been uprooted and taken away by the encroachers. A week’s time has been given to the people to cut-off the remaining jute crops under the strict observation of the security personnel. No reports of disturbance or any untoward incidents have been reported at the eviction site. The eviction drive is being conducted peacefully with the joint operation of the security personnel and district administration. Ambulances have been brought to transport pregnant ladies to safer places. Senior citizens too have been taken to safe locations. No reports of any hurdle or trouble is being faced by the security personnel. The entire drive is being conducted in complete peaceful manner.”

Around 50 excavators, tractors and other heavy machinery have been engaged for the massive eviction drive which began early morning. As per reports, the drive will continue for another 2-3 hours.

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Speaking on the entire drive, Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan, IGP (L& O) Assam, said, "It is the basic human instinct, even you too carry sentiments with the place that you have been associated with for so long. But in totality, the entire drive is being carried in peaceful manner. The drive will carry on for the next 2-3 hours. Many have voluntarily vacated the location, but few were asked to leave the spot. Near about 1000-1500 families have been vacated from the place. The entire drive is going on peacefully. No form of resistance has been faced by the security personnel till now."

Several of the houses built by the encroachers have been demolished with no reports of resistance or any untoward incident from the eviction site.

The demolition drive is being carried out in No 3 Chitalmari area in Barchalla on the northern bank of Brahmaputra river.