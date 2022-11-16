Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President, Bhupen Borah, on November 16 said that he would contest the next election from the same constituency from where Himanta Biswa Sarma will contest.

“The 2nd battle of Mahabharata has started and we have started it in Jalukbari’’, Borah said while speaking to reporters during the Bharat Jodo Yatra march in Jalukbari.

Further slamming Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress leader also said that the people of Assam no longer trust the saffron party and are frustrated with their's rule in Assam.

''There is fret and discomfort among BJP leaders with the love that congress is receiving from the people in Assam,'' he added.

Borah further accused the BJP of breaking up Assam on the basis of caste, and religion and added, ''There is a huge enthusiasm among the people on Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra''.

Borah further stated that he has called a press conference on 19th November and has the support of youth and students in his battle against the divisive politics of the BJP in Assam.

Speaking on Assam Government’s recently announced Mission Vasundhara, the congress leader said that Mission Vasundhara is a scam and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is promoting ‘Dalal through the scheme.

According to the Congress, the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is being held to combat the BJP-led Centre's divisive politics and to educate the people of India about the dangers of economic inequalities, social polarisation, and political centralization.