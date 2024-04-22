The 3 accused of brutally assaulting a police constable have been released by the Basistha Police station in Guwahati, Assam. The 3 accused are- Ankur Dutta, Krishanu Lahakkar, and Debakanta Debnath.

This decision comes despite 3 cases being registered against them in connection with the incident. Basistha police release the accused with a notice. The assault, which occurred on Sunday, shocked the community as the accused not only beat the police constable but also attempted to set him on fire by pouring diesel on him.

The constable, identified as Pradeep Basumatary, was responding to complaints about disturbances at a local bar named ECHO when the altercation turned violent.

Following the incident, police collected crucial evidence from the scene, including mobile phones and dustbins, to aid in the investigation. Actress Korobi Sharma and Mayuri Gautam were previously arrested in connection with the assault, highlighting the seriousness of the case.

The release of the accused has sparked reactions from various quarters, with many questioning the decision given the gravity of the assault and the multiple cases registered against them.