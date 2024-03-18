In a significant breakthrough, the Bajali Police have apprehended three individuals involved in ATM fraud. The accused have been identified as Ashif Iqbal Hossain, Sahil Ahmed, and Nuruddin Khan, all residents of Barpeta district.

The operation came to light after a complaint was filed by Lakheswar Talukdar, a resident of Puthimari village, at Pathsala Police Station. Talukdar reported the unauthorized withdrawal of Rs 51,000 from his bank account through his ATM card, which was swapped at an ATM located at Pathsala National Highway point Chariali.

Following the complaint, a thorough investigation was launched, combining technical expertise and human intelligence. Under the supervision of Bajali Additional SP (HQ) Trinayan Bhuyan, the Bajali Police team successfully apprehended the suspects. In a significant breakthrough, the team recovered a total of eight ATM cards, including the one belonging to the complainant, from the possession of the accused.

Furthermore, during a search conducted at the residence of one of the accused, Sahil Ahmed of Kayakuchi, Barpeta, the police seized a sum of Rs 40,000, believed to be part of the amount withdrawn from the victim's bank account. Additionally, the authorities recovered a two-wheeler used in the commission of the crime, as well as three Android mobile phones and SIM cards used in the fraudulent activities.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing, with further interrogation of the accused underway. The successful operation underscores the commitment of the Bajali Police in combating financial crimes and ensuring the safety and security of citizens in the region.