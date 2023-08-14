A total of three Border Security Force (BSF) officials from Guwahati have been conferred with Police Medals on the occasion of Independence Day 2023, an official statement said on August 14.

Meanwhile, a total of 55 BSF personnel have been awarded Police Medals on the occasion of Independence Day, 2023.

“On the occasion of Independence Day 2023, 55 BSF personnel have been conferred with 04 Police Medals for Gallantry, 05 President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service, and 46 Police Medals for Meritorious Service,'' the statement added.

It needs to be mentioned that Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) is awarded on the ground of Conspicuous Gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals.

President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) is awarded for an especially distinguished record in Police Service while Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) is awarded for valuable service characterized by resource and devotion to duty.