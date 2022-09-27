A three-day Silchar-Sylhet festival will be held in south Assam's Silchar town from October 29 to 31 to celebrate Bangladesh's golden jubilee of independence as well as India's "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav".

The three-day event is organised jointly by the India Foundation and "Friends of Bangladesh," a group that seeks to strengthen Bangladesh's ties with its neighbours.

Chief Ministers of Northeast states and several Union Ministers along with foreign delegates are expected to attend the festival.

BJP MP from Silchar, Rajdeep Roy said that this will be the first grand inter-country festival to be held in Assam to mark the country’s 75 years of independence.

The organisers have claimed that as Sylhet was partitioned in 1947 from India, the event will act to bridge the gap between the two countries.

Major General (retd) of Bangladesh, Samsul Arfin has come to India to look after the things related to organising this major event and said that the festival will further strengthen the ties between India and Bangladesh.