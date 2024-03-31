A body of youth was found floating in a pond near Baniput railway station in Dibrugarh on Sunday. Earlier in the morning, the bodies of a woman and a child were found dead in Thakur Thana, sparking widespread concern over the occurrences.

The incidents, occurring at two separate locations in Dibrugarh, have stirred speculation and alarm over the circumstances surrounding the deaths. Initially, the bodies found in Thakur Thana were suspected to be those of a mother and her son. Meanwhile, the identity of the deceased individual discovered near Baniput railway station remains unknown.

The Thakur Thana incident has been captured on video, providing crucial evidence for the ongoing police investigation. However, details regarding the identities and potential connections between the deceased individuals are yet to be established.

Police authorities are actively engaged in probing both cases to determine the cause of death and unravel any potential links between the incidents.